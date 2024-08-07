New Restaurant In Rockland Uses Walls As Blackboards: Here's What's Cooking

Located in Rockland County, Lavagna—in Italian, it means blackboard—opened in May in Suffern and was quickly embraced by food lovers for its small plates, impressive beer and wine list, and unique artwork on blackboard walls by Nyack artist Mike Delaney.

For those wondering where this place is, it's the former home of Capital One and then Java Love Coffee Roasting Co., at 50 Lafayette Ave., in Suffern.

The restaurant is the brainchild of Ariel Aufgang, a longtime Rockland resident and owner of Aufgang Architects in Suffern, and Don Brennan of Mahwah, New Jersey, of Recon Construction.

The two turned it into the type of place they would like to hang out in.

Here's how one Yelper described Lavagna: "Lavagna is amazing! Great service, great food and Lloyd is THE BEST!!! If you love wine he's your man, he is so knowledgeable about wine he makes everything work together perfectly. This is a new restaurant and usually a restaurant takes some time to figure it out...not Lavagna, awesome all the way. A must!!!"

From online reviewers, some favorites seem to be the hanger steak, meatballs, flatbread pizzas, the Spanish octopus, the wines (that are stored in the old bank vault turned into a cellar), oyster crudo, the Black Bass, and the list goes on.

Bob D. of Stony Point had this to say: "Excellent food, service, and ambiance. I love the octopus, oysters, and gluten-free pizzas."

Foodies say there's much more to explore and learn about Lavagna, but think of small plates to share, wine, wine, and more wine, and relaxing.

Prices are moderate to high. Service was rated as excellent. Not a kid's-type place. Plenty of parking.

Check it out. For information, call 845-533-4160.

