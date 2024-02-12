New Pre-Valentine's Day Storm Snowfall Forecast Map: 'Winter Will Return With A Vengeance'

The time frame for the storm is overnight Monday evening, Feb. 12 into Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 13, according to the National Weather Service, which says travel could be "very difficult" during that time and "hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute."

"Winter will return with a vengeance as the storm moves along a push of colder air that will set the stage for more typical conditions for the middle and latter part of February," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Rinde.

Precipitation is expected to begin as rain Monday night before changing over to a wintry mix a few hours before daybreak on Tuesday, with snow, which could be heavy at times, in inland areas, where a Winter Storm Warning is now in effect from 1 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

In the latest projections released by AccuWeather.com on Monday morning, a widespread 6 to 12 inches of snowfall is predicted for the inland areas shown in the darkest shade of blue in the image above, including much of the Hudson Valley, Catskills, and areas along the New England border in eastern New York, northern Connecticut, and throughout Massachusetts.

Surrounding areas shown in Columbia blue are expected to get 3 to 6 inches of accumulation.

Locally higher amounts of around 10 inches are possible, the National Weather Service said.

In spots shown in sky blue, 1 to 3 inches are forecast.

During the height of the storm, winds could gust as high as around 30 miles per hour Tuesday, leading to possible scattered power outages.

“Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour and locally greater can occur for a brief period on Tuesday, where the highest totals are expected," AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary said.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds on Monday, with a high temperature in the mid-40s.

With the low temperature expected to drop to just below the freezing mark overnight into Tuesday, a widespread mix of rain, sleet, and snow is expected from the system, with mainly snow, heavy at times, in areas away from the coast.

"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," the National Weather Service is warning those in areas where significant snowfall is expected.

The outlook for Valentine's Day on Wednesday, Feb. 14 calls for mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the low to mid-30s.

