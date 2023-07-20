New Long Island Serial Murders Update: Suspect's Wife Reportedly Files For Divorce

Heuermann, of the village of Massapequa Park in Nassau County, is charged with killing Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello and burying their bodies in a grassy area of Gilgo Beach, located in the town of Babylon in Suffolk County.

He's also a suspect in the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

His wife, Asa Ellerup, who, like her husband is age 59, filed for divorce on Wednesday, July 18, after 27 years of marriage, Long Island Attorney Robert Macedonio told CNN. Macedonio did not immediately return calls to Daily Voice.

The filing made in Suffolk County Supreme Court indicates the divorce will be uncontested.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told CNN he doesn't believe Ellerup or the couple's two children knew about Heuermann's double life.

But that doesn't mean police have ruled out the fact that they might have known something and are continuing their investigation, Harrison said.

Police have said that Ellerup, who is a native of Iceland, and her 27-year-old daughter were out of the state and country when the killings occurred.

But Ellerup unknowingly played a role in her husband’s arrest, Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said.

Ellerup's DNA was found on the three bodies that were found wrapped in burlap among other evidence, that authorities say helped tie Heuermann to the crimes.

Tierney said Heuermann’s DNA was found on one of the bodies, and Ellerup's DNA was found on three of the bodies, according to a report by CNN.

Tierney told CNN that the DNA was either transferred where one person has been near another person, or it was in a car or house the family member occupied with the suspect.

The couple, who married in April 1996, lived in Heuermann's rundown red childhood home in Massapequa Park, which is a close-knit community. Still, neighbors said the couple kept to themselves, along with the daughter and Heuermann's stepson.

Ellerup has been described as "strange" by neighbors, according to multiple reports. She was often seen at the local grocery store using food stamps, which was unusual for the area.

Heuermann, who was remanded without bail, entered a not-guilty plea through his attorney. His next court date is scheduled for August 1.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

