New Ice Cream Recall Issued Due To Listeria Fears

The Life Raft Treats products were shipped by GoldBelly.com to 40 states, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia.

The recall covered these products:

"Not Fried Chicken" - 64-ounce bucket (No UPC) and 2.5 oz. bar (UPC 8 60006 18210 6)

"Life is Peachy"- 6-count box (No UPC)

To view product packaging photos from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), click here and scroll down.

The company was notified last week by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control that its "Not Fried Chicken" ice cream tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

Production of new products is suspended until this issue is fully resolved, the company said.

Any questions and concerns can be directed by email at recall@liferafttreats.com or by phone at 843-695-9806, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.

