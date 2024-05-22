Hudson Valley School Bus Aide Charged With Sex Abuse Of Student

Orange County resident Nicola Loguerico, age 76, of New Hampton, was arrested on Monday, May 20, stemming from an incident on a Minisink Valley Central School District bus.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, on Thursday, May 16, investigators were notified by the Minsink Valley Central School District administration of an incident involving Loguerico and an 8-year-old female victim.

An investigation by the State Police BCI revealed that Loguerico had been inappropriately touching the victim over the past week, Nevel said.

Loguerico was charged with sex abuse and remanded to Orange County Jail on a $5,000 Cash / $10,000 Bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, May 23.

State Police request additional information from the public regarding Loguerico and ask that additional witnesses or victims contact the State Police at 845-344-5300.

