New Flash Flood Threat: Separate Rounds Of Slow-Moving Storms Take Aim At Region

AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said that a "major concern is that renewed, serious flash flooding can occur in some of the same areas that were heavily impacted by devastating and deadly flooding in the last several days because it will now take even less rainfall to result in dangerous flash flooding in these areas given how saturated the ground is.”

The time frame for the first system is overnight Thursday, July 13 into Friday, July 14 with the approach of a frontal system, according to the National Weather Service.

Rainfall of about 1 inch with locally higher amounts of around 2 inches is possible.

"The strongest thunderstorms during this time may also be capable of producing damaging wind gusts," the weather service said.

The stormy pattern is expected to linger through Tuesday, July 18.

Ahead of the arrival of the first system, Thursday will be partly sunny, hot, and humid with a high temperature again around 90 degrees.

Storms will move in overnight, mainly after midnight, continuing into Friday, the National Weather Service says. Some of the storms could bring heavy rain at times.

It will be mostly cloudy throughout the day Friday, with a high temperature in the low 80s. A storm system arriving around midday Friday could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain.

Storms could continue at times until early Friday evening.

After patchy morning fog, Saturday, July 15 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid-80s. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day and showers at night.

Look for mostly cloudy skies on Sunday, July 16 with showers likely during the day and a chance for thunderstorms at night. The high temperature will be in the low 80s.

Monday, July 17 will be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds and a high temperature in the upper 80s before a chance for more showers and thunderstorms returns next Tuesday.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.