New Flash Flood Risk: Here's Timing For Storm System With Drenching Downpours

Saturday, July 15 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid-80s, but high humidity will make it feel like it's in the 90s, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a chance of spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon and showers at night, but much of the region could stay dry throughout the day.

That won't be the case for the second half of the weekend as a system will push through from west to east starting overnight Saturday into Sunday, July 16 when the storms will produce periods of heavy rainfall which could result in flash flooding.

Widespread rainfall of 1 to 2 inches, is expected, with localized amounts of 3 to 5 inches possible, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Saturday morning

"These totals may result in flash flooding of urban and low-lying areas and quick responding rivers and streams," the statement said.

The first image above from AccuWeather.com shows the amount of water in the atmosphere that could be unleashed by downpours and thunderstorms on Sunday.

To look at areas most at risk for flooding (shown in dark green), click on the second image above from AccuWeather.com.

It will be hot and humid the first couple of days of the workweek with a mix of sun and clouds Monday, July 17, and Tuesday, July 18 with a high temperature in the upper 80s on both days.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening on Tuesday.

The outlook for Wednesday, July 19 calls for mostly sunny skies with a high in the mid-80s.

