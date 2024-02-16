New Winter Storm Will Bring Snow To Much Of Northeast, Causing Slippery Roadways

The time frame for the system is overnight Friday into early Saturday afternoon, Feb. 17 with the highest likelihood for snow between about 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. Saturday in most of the Northeast.

Snow is less likely in central and eastern New England from the system, and if it does come, would likely fall after daybreak and during Saturday morning.

"Snow accumulations of an inch or two could cause slippery conditions late tonight into Saturday morning," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Friday morning.

After another system moved through overnight into Friday morning, skies have quickly become clear on what will be a breezy day with strong winds between around 10 and 25 miles per hour and strong gusts of around 30 miles per hour with some gusts reaching 45 mph in parts of the Northeast.

The high temperature will generally be in the upper 30s to low 40s, with wind-chill values in the 20s.

The timing for snowfall from the second system is overnight Friday into around 2 p.m. Saturday for most of the region and from around daybreak until nightfall on Saturday in areas farthest east.

It's still uncertain if the storm will be strong enough to produce accumulating snowfall, but current projections are calling for no more than a trace to an inch or so.

After the system pushes through, there will be gradual clearing on Saturday afternoon as the high temperature reaches the mid-30s.

That will lead to a mostly sunny day Sunday, Feb. 18 with temperatures in the mid-30s.

Presidents' Day on Monday, Feb. 19 will be sunny with a high in the low 40s.

The outlook for Tuesday, Feb. 20 calls for mostly sunny skies with a high temperature in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.