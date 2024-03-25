New Details Released About Pair Nabbed In PA For Brutal Killing Of NY Mom

Nadia Vitels was violently attacked in a NYC apartment, stuffed into a duffle bag, and shoved into a small closet by squatters, according to the NYPD.

The US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force of the Middle District of Pennsylvania believes those squatters are, Halley Tejada, age 19, and Kensly Alston, age 16, who crashed her Lexus in the 5000 block of Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township around 4:26 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13.

USMS explained that as NYPD previously asserted, the pair were seen on security footage leaving the apartment and getting in her Lexus.

The pair was taken into in the 200 block of Liberty Court, York, Pennsylvania, on charges of receiving stolen property, according to USMS and PA court documents.

"Both Halley Tejada and Kensly Alston waived their extradition from York County to Dauphin County, Pa., where they will both be arraigned on the RSP charges and face possible extradition back to N.Y.," USMS stated in a release.

No homicide charges have been filed — in either state — against Tejada or Alston as of 5 p.m. on Monday.

