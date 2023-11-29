New Coast-To-Coast Storm Takes Aim At Northeast: Here's What's Coming

The storm will trigger possible tornadoes in the Southwest on Thursday, Nov. 30 before it heads to the Northeast on Friday, Dec. 1.

Ahead of the arrival of the system, Wednesday, Nov. 29 will be continued cold, but less windy, with a high temperature in the mid to upper 30s.

The mercury will rebound on Thursday which will be the pick of the week weather-wise. The high will hit the mid to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies.

The arrival of the storm system on Friday will also usher in the start of a stretch of unsettled weather lasting into early next week marked by on-and-off rain and showers.

Friday is expected to be the rainiest day of that stretch, with precipitation arriving from west to east starting in the early afternoon.

Most areas will just see rain, although, in upstate New York and northern New England, some high terrain and northern areas will see a little wet snow mixed in at times, the National Weather Service said.

Friday's high temperature will be generally in the upper 40s.

Rain will wind down in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 2, which will be a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the mid-40s.

It will remain cloudy on Sunday, Dec. 3 with rain at times and a high temperature in the upper 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.