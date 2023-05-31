Fair 77°

New Chick-fil-A To Open Along NY Thruway In Hudson Valley

Iconic fast food chain Chick-fil-A is planning to open a third location in Westchester that will be perfect for hungry commuters who have built up an appetite. 

A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will soon open along Interstate 87 in Hastings-on-Hudson at the Ardsley Travel Plaza.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Chick-fil-A photo
Ben Crnic
The new location will soon open along the New York Thruway (Interstate 87) in Hastings-on-Hudson at the Ardsley Travel Plaza at Mile 6, according to Chick-fil-A. 

An opening date has not yet been announced for the eatery. 

The restaurant is the third announced location in Westchester and the fourth in the Hudson Valley. 

Other upcoming Westchester locations include a restaurant in Yonkers at the intersection of 2205 Central Park Ave. (Route 100) and 10 Roxbury Dr., and a location in Greenburgh at 20 Tarrytown Road (Route 119). 

Another upcoming Hudson Valley Chick-fil-A will be located in Rockland County at 52 Route 59 in Nanuet. 

The restaurants are known for their chicken sandwiches.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates on an opening date. 

