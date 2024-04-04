New Apartments With Work-From-Home Amenities Coming To Hudson Valley

Located in Dutchess County in the town of Poughkeepsie 44 Springside, is the brainchild of Tinkelman Architecture to bring the latest in contemporary living with a five-story, mixed-use building.

The building will have 28 apartments and include a top-floor community room, gym, event/workspace, and rooftop terrace as well as an indoor swimming pool on the ground floor.

The company said the apartments offer expansive windows wood veneer cabinets, quartz countertops, and high-end, maintenance-free flooring.

The units, scheduled to be completed this summer, also will feature a laundry and storage room with a side-by-side washer and dryer.

A versatile swing space in many apartments provides an ideal work-from-home area distinct from the traditional family-oriented areas.

“Our residences at 44 Springside bring a sophistication that will set a new standard for apartment lifestyles in the Hudson Valley,” said Steven Tinkelman, founder and managing partner of Tinkelman Architecture. “The versatile multi-use space in most apartments can be the setting for working from home full-time or to support hybrid home/office functions.”

The ground floor will also house over 7,000 square feet of commercial/retail space. Residents may join the in-house pool club, which will be operated by the dynamic British Swim School.

A new walkway will help connect the neighborhood to the Arlington Business District and its eclectic mix of restaurants, boutiques, and retail destinations, as well as all the buildings that make up Van Wagner Place, the company said.

“We’re excited to have our newest residents discover all the comforts and benefits of living in stylish, carefully planned apartments in a neighborhood that continues to become more vibrant and attractive,” Tinkelman said.

