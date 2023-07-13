Nationwide Recall Issued For Whole Foods Salad Product

Braga Fresh is voluntarily recalling a single production run of 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kit 12oz bag purchased from Whole Foods Markets stores.

The product is being recalled because it contains incorrect condiment ingredients resulting in undeclared milk and egg that were not listed on the product label, according to the Food & Drug Administration.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or egg run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product, the FDA said.

The recalled product, 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Salad Kits was sold in bags from refrigerated display cases in the produce department at Whole Foods Market stores throughout the United States and can be identified by having both a UPC code 9948246932 with Best if Used By Date 7/16/23 and Lot Code: BFFS179A2.

All affected products have been removed from store shelves.

All other Braga Fresh and 365 by Whole Foods Market Chopped Salad Kits are properly labeled, and no other products are included in the recall.

No illnesses nor allergic reactions have been reported to date.

Consumers who have this product in their possession should discard it.

The following information can identify the affected products:

365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kit BagStore: Whole Foods MarketProduct UPC Code: 9948246932Lot Code: BFFS179A2 • Best If Used By Date: 7/16/23 • Pack Size: 12 OZ.Dates Purchased: 6/28/23 – 7/10/23

Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into the store for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.

