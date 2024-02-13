Nationwide Recall Issued For Meat Products Due To Possible Contamination

Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc., based in Mount Olive, NJ, says the undetermined amount of ready-to-eat (RTE) meat charcuterie products containing Coppa may be under-processed, which may have resulted in possible contamination with foodborne pathogens.

The recall was announced by the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The Coppa products have various best-by-dates.

Coppa, a dry-cured capicola, is a boneless pork shoulder product that is dry-cured.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M47967 or M7543B” inside the USDA mark of inspection or in inkjet print on the front of the package. These items were shipped to distributors and retail locations throughout the US.

FSIS said it is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state public health partners to investigate a multistate outbreak of Salmonella.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF.

