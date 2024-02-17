Snow 30°

Nationwide Recall Issued After E. Coli Outbreak Linked To Raw Milk Cheese

A new multistate E. coli outbreak linked to raw milk cheese has sickened nearly a dozen people and led to a recall, according to federal authorities.

Raw Farm LLC has recalled products sold nationwide as a result of an E. coli outbreak.&nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;

 Photo Credit: CDC
In a Food Safety Alert issued on Friday, Feb. 16, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said six of 10 illnesses reported in four states came from those who said they ate RAW FARM brand raw cheddar cheese.

Four of those infected have been hospitalized and one developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition that can cause kidney failure. No deaths have been reported.

The agency said Raw Farm LLC has recalled products sold nationwide as a result. 

For more information on the recall, check this link from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"Do not eat any RAW FARM brand raw cheddar cheese," the CDC said. "Throw them away or return them to where you bought them."

Illnesses started on dates ranging from Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, to Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.

