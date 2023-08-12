Nationwide Nestlé Recall: Popular Cookie Dough May Have Wood Fragments

This voluntary recall is isolated to two batches of Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough “break and bake” Bar products that were produced on Wednesday, April 24, and Thursday, April 25, 2023, and distributed at retailers throughout the nation, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall does not involve any other Nestlé Toll House products, including other varieties of refrigerated cookie dough in “break and bake” bars, rolls, or tubs, or Edible cookie dough

"While no illnesses or injuries have been reported, we are taking this action out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue," the company said.

Consumers who have purchased Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16.5 oz) with batch codes 311457531K and 311557534K should not prepare or consume the product and should return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.

For any further support needed, please contact Nestlé USA at 800-681-1678 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

