NASA Rocket Launch May Be Visible Across Eastern Seaboard

A nearly 60-foot rocket scheduled to launch later this week in Virginia could be visible along the Eastern Seaboard.

Rocket Lab's Electron rocket.

 Photo Credit: NASA Kennedy Space Center / Rocket Lab Wikipedia
Cecilia Levine
Rocket Lab's Electron, a 59-foot rocket weighing 28,000 pounds, is set to blast off from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 2:40 a.m. Thursday, March 21, with a four-hour launch window running through 6:30 a.m., NASA said.

The mission, named NROL-123, is a dedicated launch for NRO (National Reconnaissance Office). 

The Electron rocket will lift off from Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Spaceport Authority’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island, and — weather permitting — will be visible to residents throughout much of the East Coast. 

The launch can also be viewed online through Rocket Lab’s of the event on their YouTube channel. The stream will begin about 40 minutes before the opening of the launch window.

