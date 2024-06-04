Nanuet Man Exposes Himself In Women's Restroom At Public Park: Police

The arrest stemmed from an incident on Sunday, June 2 around 8 p.m., when a woman entered the restroom at Rye Town Park and found a man inside committing a lewd act with his pants down, according to the City of Rye Police Department.

After speaking with witnesses, the department arrested Rockland County resident Kim Governali of Nanuet, age 51, and charged him with public lewdness.

He was later released on his own recognizance and will appear in Rye City Court on Tuesday, June 18.

