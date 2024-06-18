Multi-Day Heat Wave: Temps, Humidity Will Build During Scorching Stretch; Here's Latest Timing

Beginning with Day 1 on Tuesday, June 20, it will feel like it's in the mid to upper 90s and even over 100 degrees at times, especially farther north and inland.

A look at where weather advisories (shown in orange) are in effect, generally from noon Tuesday, June 18, until 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, with watches in parts of New England and warnings in areas of the Midwest.

"A large, sprawling area of high pressure will help to pump hot air into the East, and this pattern is expected to sustain itself into the upcoming weekend," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys. "The peak of the heat wave for most of this zone is expected to occur around or just after the start of astronomical summer."

The summer solstice will occur on Thursday, June 20, at 4:51 p.m. Eastern time.

Heat indices over the next few days will be at their peak Thursday, June 20, and Friday, June 21, generally ranging from 95 to 100 degrees in much of the Northeast, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will be mostly sunny each day until Friday, when there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms from the mid-afternoon until early in the evening.

The string of 90-degree days is expected to end on Saturday, June 22, when temps are expected to top out in the upper 80s with a mix of clouds and sun and a chance of afternoon and evening showers.

