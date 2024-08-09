Motorist Killed After Crash Following Police Pursuit In Hudson Valley

The collision occurred in Orange County around 9:50 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 8, at East Main Street and Orange Street in Port Jervis.

Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden stated that a Deerpark Police officer tried to stop a motorcycle traveling southbound on Route 209 near the Port Jervis City line. However, the driver quickly accelerated away from the officer, reaching a very high rate of speed.

Worden said the Town of Deerpark officer radioed the incident and attempted to catch up to the motorcycle, which entered the Port Jervis City limits on Kingston Avenue.

A Port Jervis officer was patrolling through the area and began following the motorcycle on Kingston Avenue and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The motorcycle proceeded onto East Main Street in a westerly direction, running a red light, Worden said.

Worden said that at this point, the Port Jervis Patrol Supervisor instructed the responding police units to disengage the pursuit.

The chief said the motorcycle continued traveling westbound on East Main Street at a high rate of speed and proceeded through the intersection with Orange Street, running another red light.

Worden said an SUV with a green signal light was turning left from Orange Street onto East Main Street when the motorcycle struck it.

The impact ejected the motorcycle operator off his vehicle and into a light post located on the median of the roadway, resulting in blunt trauma injuries.

Police officers then arrived on the scene, rendered emergency medical care, and performed CPR, Worden said.

Worden said Port Jervis EMS transported the motorcycle operator to Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis, where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the motorcyclist was not released pending family notifications.

The operator of the SUV was not injured.

Due to the earlier pursuit, the New York State Police, the Orange County District Attorney's Office, and the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office will review and investigate the incident, Worden said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.