Motorist Dies In Crash On Busy Parkway in Hudson Valley

A serious crash on a busy parkway in Westchester has left a motorist dead, police said.

The crash happened on Monday, April 24 around 2 p.m. on the northbound Bronx River Parkway in Yonkers just south of the Yonkers Avenue exit, according to Westchester County Police Public Information Officer Kieran O'Leary.

A motorcyclist lost control in the moments leading up to the crash, O'Leary said, adding that no other vehicles appear to have been involved.

Traffic was being diverted off the parkway at the 233rd Street exit in the Bronx, but the road has since reopened, police said.

Further details regarding the motorcyclist's identity are being withheld pending notification of their family.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

