Mother’s Intuition? Trish Sena Made Prophetic Comment Before Daughter Charlotte's NY Rescue

As the dreaded 48-hour mark approached since 9-year-old Charlotte Sena disappeared from a state park in New York, her mother suddenly had a feeling that everything would be alright just before the girl was rescued, according to Albany radio station WGNA.

Speaking with the station’s “Brian and Chrissy in the Morning” show Tuesday, Oct. 3, Charlotte’s aunt, Jene′ Sena, said the girl’s parents Trisha and Dave were gathered with friends and relatives around their campsite when Trisha made a rather prophetic statement.

"I don't know...maybe it's mother's intuition, but...she's coming home today,” Sena quoted her as saying.

Ten minutes later, a New York State Police trooper sped up the roadway and yelled, “We have her and she’s okay!” Sena told the station.

Trisha and Dave were then reunited with their daughter at the hospital.

In a statement Tuesday morning, Charlotte’s family said they were “thrilled” she is home and they “understand that the outcome is not what every family gets.”

“A huge thank you to the FBI, the New York State Police, all of the agencies that were mobilized, all of the families, friends, community, neighbors and hundreds of volunteers who supported us and worked tirelessly to bring Charlotte home.”

That support has continued online as well, where donors have contributed tens of thousands of dollars to a GoFundMe campaign created “to help with any expenses while they transition back into some sense of normalcy.”

Suspect Craig Nelson Ross Jr., age 47, of the village of Ballston Spa in Saratoga County, was charged with first-degree kidnapping, a felony, arraigned, and sent to the Saratoga County jail without bail.

Additional charges are anticipated, state police said.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.