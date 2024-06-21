Fair 80°

Mother, Son Killed In Fire In Hudson Valley

The identities have been released of two people killed in an apartment fire in Westchester.

The fire happened at 30 Eastchester Rd. in New Rochelle.

The blaze broke out at around 6:40 a.m. Friday, June 21 in New Rochelle.

After knocking down the fire, crews performed search of apartment and found two victims, one in each bedroom, both unresponsive, according New Rochelle Fire Commissioner Andrew J. Sandor.

Crews began CPR and got the patients to the street, where ambulance crews took over resuscitation. 

Neither victim survived. 

They have been identified as Maria Arreola, age 47, and her son Andrew Salomon, age 26, both of 30 Eastchester Rd.

The cause of the fire is electrical and is not deemed to be suspicious, officials said.

