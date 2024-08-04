More To Come? New Round Of Strong To Severe Storms Possible: Here's Timing

That system caused thousands of power outages, road closures due to downed trees, and localized flooding.

A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible on Sunday, Aug. 4, with storms most likely from the late afternoon into the early evening.

"There are marginal risks for flash flooding as well as strong wind gusts with some thunderstorms this afternoon into this evening," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued Sunday morning.

About a three-quarters of an inch of rainfall is expected, with locally higher amounts.

Gradual clearing overnight will lead to a bright and sunny day on Monday, Aug. 5.

It will be hot with high temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values in the mid-90s.

Clouds will increase at night as unsettled weather returns. There could be showers and scattered storms overnight.

Tuesday, Aug. 6, will be mostly cloudy, with showers becoming likely in the afternoon and storms possible from the early afternoon through around nightfall.

It won't be as warm with a high temperature in the low 80s.

Clouds will linger Wednesday, Aug. 7 with a chance of showers during the day and again at night.

The outlook for Thursday, Aug. 8 calls for partly sunny skies, high temperatures in the mid-70s, and a chance for showers.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.