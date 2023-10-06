Heavy Rain Coming To Hudson Valley, Hochul Warns: 'Take Steps Now To Prepare'

Hochul's warning comes as forecasts call for a strong, slow-moving cold front to bring up to three inches of widespread rainfall to the Capital Region, Hudson Valley, Long Island, and New York City regions beginning overnight Friday, Oct. 6 throughout the day on Saturday, Oct. 7.

According to Hochul's office, some areas could even see as much as five inches of rain during the storm, which could result in isolated flash flooding.

The upcoming cold front comes only a week after a devastating weather system that dumped several inches of rain in southern New York on Friday, Sept. 29, causing flash flooding throughout the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island.

"We are keeping a close eye on a strong weather system that has the potential to dump more rain and cause more flooding this weekend in areas that are still recovering from last week’s storms," Hochul said in a statement on Friday, adding, "I urge New Yorkers to monitor the weather this weekend but take steps now to prepare for heavy rain and flash flooding. State agencies will be standing ready throughout the storm to assist local governments as needed.”

Agencies making preparations for the storm include the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, which is prepared to respond to severe weather impacts with personnel and resources; the Department of Transportation, which is preparing equipment such as dump trucks, loaders, and tree crew bucket trucks; and the Thruway Authority, which is also preparing equipment to deal with debris and flooding.

Although Tropical Storm Philippe will also be looming off the US coast during the weekend, Hochul said that it is not expected to impact New York. However, state agencies are still monitoring it and are prepared to respond if it changes course.

