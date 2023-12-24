Mixed Precipitation To Start Christmas Eve Day Causing Some Slick Spots In Parts Of Region

Some inland areas are seeing slick conditions, with sleet and freezing rain.

"If traveling in these areas, watch out for icy roads and walkways, especially bridges and overpasses," the National Weather Service said in an advisory issued early Sunday morning, Dec. 24. "Spotty air and ground temperatures will hover around freezing through early this morning, which will allow for untreated surfaces to become icy in these spots, particularly bridges and overpasses.

"Travelers should proceed with caution early this morning, particularly where temps are near freezing. Drive extra slowly and allow for extra space between vehicles."

The temperature will gradually rise during the day on Sunday, reaching a high in the low to mid-40s. Scattered showers will remain possible during the day and again at night, when there may be patchy fog. Areas farther north could see some Christmas Eve snow showers.

Christmas Day will start off with patchy morning fog and will be a bit milder, with the high temperature ranging from the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

After Christmas Day, a slow-moving storm system will move in from the Midwest on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

There will be more patchy fog at times overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

Rain from the post-Christmas Day storm is now expected to arrive Tuesday night, and become steady overnight into Wednesday, Dec. 27.

The high temperature will be around 50 degrees on both Tuesday and Wednesday with the overnight lows well above freezing.

Precipitation will continue at times on Thursday, Dec. 28 on another mostly cloudy day with a high temperature again around 50 degrees.

As temperatures become colder overnight, there could be light snow at times in northernmost New York and New England and snow showers elsewhere.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

