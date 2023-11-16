Fair 66°

SHARE

Missing Rockland Girl, 13, Struck, Killed On Garden State Parkway

A missing Rockland County girl died when she was struck on the Garden State Parkway by two vehicles -- one of which kept going -- just before dawn Thursday, authorities said.

<p>The girl was struck by two vehicles -- one of which kept going -- on the Garden State Parkway in Montvale.</p>

The girl was struck by two vehicles -- one of which kept going -- on the Garden State Parkway in Montvale.

 Photo Credit: BACKGROUND: Kyle Mazza (file) / INSET: NJSP
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

The 14-year-old victim from Chestnut Ridge was pronounced dead on the darkened southbound highway near Exit 171 south of the James Gandolfini Service Area in Montvale shortly after 5 a.m. Nov. 16, they said.

An unknown vehicle hit the girl first and kept going, New Jersey State Police Trooper Troy McNair said.

A Chevy Tahoe traveling behind that vehicle then hit her, as well, he said.

The Tahoe driver "contacted Troop D Bloomfield station to report striking something in the roadway," McNair said.

He was then released.

The highway was temporarily closed so the victim could be tended to, the wreckage could be removed and they could begin investigating.

It wasn't immediately clear what the special needs Orthodox teen was doing alone on that dark stretch of roadway two miles or so from the Rockland County border.

An investigation was continuing, McNair said.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE