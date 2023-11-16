Missing Rockland Girl, 13, Struck, Killed On Garden State Parkway

The victim, from Chestnut Ridge, was pronounced dead on the southbound highway near Exit 171 south of the James Gandolfini Service Area in Montvale shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday, they said.

It wasn't immediately clear why she wasn't in a vehicle on that dark stretch of roadway two miles or so from the Rockland County border.

A witness said the driver who hit swerved, hit the brakes, then kept on going.

New Jersey State Police haven't yet confirmed that account. The highway was temporarily closed so the victim could be tended to, the wreckage could be removed and they could begin investigating.

ANYONE who might have seen something at the scene is asked to call NJSP: (609) 882-2000

