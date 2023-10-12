New Update: Missing NY 17-Year-Old May Be Traveling With This Man, Police Say

Rensselaer County resident Chante Ballo, age 17, of East Greenbush, was last seen shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, near Robert Lane and Red Mill Road.

In an update Wednesday, Oct. 11, the East Greenbush Police Department said Chante is believed to be with 34-year-old Gabriel Vargas in the Richmond Hills area of Queens.

Chante is described as 5-feet-5-inches tall and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing all black with white sneakers and was carrying a journal at the time of her disappearance.

Vargas is 5-feet-8-inches tall and 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the East Greenbush Police Department at 518-479-2525.

