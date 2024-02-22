Missing Hudson Valley Man Found Dead

Dutchess County resident Mark Camillo, age 61, of Beacon, who had been missing since Thursday, Feb. 1, has been identified as the person found by the New York State Police along with the Town of Fishkill Police in a wooded area in the town of Fishkill.

According to Det. Sgt. Jason Johnson of the Beacon Police, on Tuesday, Feb. 20, officers responded to a wooded area behind the Fishkill Glen condominiums for a deceased man.

Detectives from the City of Beacon Police Department responded after being notified that the clothing description matched what Camillo was last seen wearing, Johnson said.

The State Police processed the scene and after an investigation, it was determined to be Camillo, he added.

An autopsy was performed by the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday, Feb. 22. Beacon Police are awaiting the final autopsy report.

"There does not appear to be any foul play involved," Johnson said. The City of Beacon Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance and express our condolences to the family of Mr. Camillo."

