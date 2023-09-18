Missing Hudson Valley Girl, 13, Found Safe After Intensive Search, Police Say

The incident took place in Orange County in the town of Newburgh on Saturday, Sept. 16 around 2:10 p.m.

According to Town of Newburgh Police Lt. Peter Talarico, it was uncharacteristic for the teen to walk off from her without letting someone know.

Police continued their investigation throughout the day and night including interviews, neighborhood canvassing by patrol officers, and K-9 searches, Talarico said.

The investigation into the disappearance of Chole Patino-Negron was expanded by Sunday, Sept. 17 with officers working throughout the night.

On Sunday morning, police set up a Command Center and recruited an abundance of assistance that included fire departments, local volunteers, and other first responders from various departments. Social media posts were also utilized.

On Sunday, at approximately 1:25 p.m., the missing teen was located, in good health, in Dutchess County near the Fishkill Walmart.

While the investigation is still ongoing, the teen has been reunited with her family, Talarico said.

The Town of Newburgh Police would like to thank all agencies that assisted.

Town of Newburgh EMS

Orange & Ulster County Division of Fire Services Drone Units

New York State Police Aviation

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers

Orange County Division of Fire Services

Middlehope Fire Department

Plattekill Fire Department

Winona Lake Fire Department,

Orange Lake Fire Department

Wallkill Fire Department,

Marlboro Fire Department

Goodwill Fire Department

Walden Fire Department

Rombout Fire Department

Mechanicstown Fire Department

"We are very proud of all involved that worked feverishly with our officers and dispatchers to eventually locate the teen," Talarico said. "A special thank you to the Cronomer Valley Fire Department and their members. Their participation and professionalism in assisting in the investigation, coordinating over 70 volunteers, and utilizing their facility for the Command Center was critical in the outcome."

Talarico also thanked the residents of the town of Newburgh who responded on social media with "critical information."

"Social media, in less than 4 hours, reached over 90,000 people, which resulted in hundreds of tips that ultimately led to locating the missing teen," he added.

The Golden Rail Ale House also let first responders use their large parking area to facilitate correspondence near the original search area.

