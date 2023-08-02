Missing 10-Year-Old Seen Getting Into Unknown Car May Be Headed To NYC

Rensselaer County resident Elizabeth Rosa was last seen at around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, Aug.1, in Troy, getting into an unknown car on 7th Avenue in the North Lansingburgh neighborhood.

She may be headed to see family in New York City or Long Island and is believed to be endangered, according to Troy Police.

Investigators did not have additional information on the vehicle involved.

Rosa is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 518-270-4421 or call 911.

