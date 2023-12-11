Minimum Wage To Go Up In New York: Here's When, How Much

Effective on Monday, Jan. 1, the minimum wage in Westchester County, Long Island, and New York City will increase to $16 per hour, and $15 per hour in the rest of the state, Hochul announced on Monday, Dec. 11.

The current minimum wage in Westchester, Long Island, and New York City is $15 per hour, while it is $14.20 in the rest of the state.

According to Hochul, the increases come thanks to an agreement between her and the New York State Legislature and are meant to keep the minimum wage on pace with inflation.

"On January 1, we are lifting New York’s minimum wage to help hard-working New Yorkers keep up with rising costs and continue supporting their families," Hochul said, also adding, "If you are a minimum wage worker and you don’t see this increase in your paycheck next year, I urge you to file a wage complaint with the Department of Labor to make sure that you are getting the wage increase you deserve.”

The increase on Jan. 1 will not be the last, as it is scheduled to increase by $0.50 in 2025 and 2026 as per the state's fiscal year 2024 budget. Beginning the next year, in 2027, the annual wage increase will be determined by the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers for the Northeast Region, which is the "best regional measure of inflation," according to Hochul's office.

The state's Department of Labor is now beginning a public awareness campaign to make sure workers know about the wage increase. Any minimum wage earners who do not see the increase reflected on their paychecks can file a wage complaint on the department's website or by calling 833-910-4378.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.