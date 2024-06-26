A Few Clouds 92°

2.1 Earthquake Hits Hudson Valley, Loud Booms Heard

Some Hudson Valley residents awoke to loud booms and mild shaking early in the morning after a mild earthquake or "seismic activity" hit the area.

The area of the quake.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: USGS
According to Dutchess County Emergency Management, the quake occurred around 3 a.m., Wednesday, June 26, originating in the town of Poughkeepsie between Sheafe Road and Camelot Road.

The quake measured 2.1 on the Richter Scale, said the US Geological Survey.

Residents on Facebook reported hearing loud booms in the region.

One resident wrote: "Oh my goodness! Woke me out of my sleep I thought it was a gun being fired nearby it was so loud and in this vicinity may have felt or heard abnormalities during this time period."

Colleen Pillus, the spokeswoman for Dutchess County Government, said there were no 911 calls or inquiries to their office. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

