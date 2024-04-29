Hudson Valley Man Headed To Prison, Admits Rape Of Child, DA Says

Orange County resident Liborio Nieto, age 28, of Middletown, was sentenced on Monday, April 29, to 10 years in prison and 10 years post-release supervision. He will also be registered as a sex offender.

According to Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler, Nieto admitted to the rape of a child under the age of 13.

Hoovler thanked the Orange County Child Abuse Investigation Unit for their investigation and the arrest of Nieto.

“The sexual abuse of a child is always an intolerable crime that deserves appropriate criminal consequences,” said Hoovler. “The sentence imposed in this case will ensure this offender is unable to victimize another child. However, this heinous conduct has lifelong consequences for the innocent victim.”

