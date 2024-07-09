McDonald's Resurrecting 'Everyone's Favorite Sandwich': Ketchup On What, When

McDonald’s is bringing back its Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder, first launched in 2022, for another limited run beginning Wednesday, July 10.

Brazenly dubbed “everyone's favorite sandwich,” the burger features a “100 percent fresh” Quarter Pounder beef patty, two slices of American cheese, three half strips of applewood smoked bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, and a special, smoky BLT sauce all on a toasted sesame seed bun.

“The smooth and creamy BLT sauce is seasoned to perfection with paprika, parsley and black pepper,” McDonald’s said in a press release. “Get ready to experience a sweet and tangy, savory and garlicy sauce that has a lingering smokiness.”

Eager diners can snag their own Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder, also available with double meat patties, at participating McDonald’s restaurants across the country.

“Get ‘em while they're hot, because they’ll only be available for a limited time while supplies last,” the company said.

