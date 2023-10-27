Massive Recall Issued For Nearly 1,000,000 Pressure Cookers Due To Burn Hazard

A total of 930,000 Insignia pressure cookers have incorrect volume markings on the inner pot, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced on Thursday, Oct. 26.

"This can cause consumers to overfill the pot and hot food and liquids to be ejected when the pressure cooker is vented using the quick-release method or opened while its contents are pressurized, posing a burn hazard to consumers," the commission said.

The units were sold by Best Buy throughout the United States and Canada from October 2017 to June 2023.

Consumers may contact Best Buy toll-free at 888-359‐4485 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday or online at recallrtr.com/pc or www.bestbuy.com by clicking on “Pressure Cooker Recall” in the Home Page banner or by clicking on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the home page under “Orders & Purchases.”

