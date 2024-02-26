Massive Apartment Building Fire Displaces More Than 100 Residents In Rockland

The blaze broke out in Rockland County around 4 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 25 at the Surrey Carlton Apartments on Slinn Avenue in Spring Valley.

According to the American Red Cross, by 5 p.m., Sunday some 63 adults and 83 children had signed up for assistance.

The fire, which is believed to have started on the top floor, spread quickly, but no residents were injured, said ABC 7.

One firefighter was treated and released at an area hospital after a roof collapsed on him, reported ABC 7.

More than 20 apartments were left inhabitable, officials said.

Residents were offered food and shelter at the Spring Valley Police Department until their accommodations were ready at the Louis Kurtz Civic Center, located at 9 N Main St., in Spring Valley, the Red Cross said.

Residents will stay at the Civic Center until suitable housing can be found, the Red Cross said.

An investigation is underway by the Fire Marshal's Office as to the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.