Man's Body Found In Wooded Area In Hudson Valley

The body was found on Friday, Dec. 29 around 2 p.m. in a wooded region in the Crompond area near the Yorktown and Cortlandt border, Yorktown Police announced.

The department made the discovery after the elderly man's friends reported that he had missed several lunch gatherings, police said.

The man, whose name was not released but is believed to be from the area, was known for living "off the grid." His body was later taken to the Westchester County Medical Examiner's Office in Valhalla for further investigation, as is routine with unattended deaths, according to the department.

The cause and exact date of the man's death is not known, but nothing "overly suspicious" was noted by authorities. Because of this, foul play is not currently suspected.

The investigation is continuing as police wait for the Medical Examiner's Office to determine the man's cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

