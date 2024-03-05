Light Rain Fog/Mist 45°

Man, Woman Killed In Route 9W Hit-Run Crash, Driver Caught, Police Say

A man and a woman were struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while attempting to cross a busy roadway in the region.

A Kingston man and woman were killed by an alleged hit-and-run driver who was later caught. 

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

The crash occurred in Ulster County around 9:30 p.m., Saturday, March 1 in the town of Marlboro.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed that Donna Cristallo, age 72, was pushing Stephen Celuch, age 75, both of Kingston, in his wheelchair attempting to cross Route 9W. 

As they entered the southbound lane of traffic, a vehicle traveling south, later identified as a 2020 Kia Forte, struck them both, Nevel said.

Celuch was pronounced dead at the scene. Cristallo was transported to St. Luke's Hospital by EMS, where she later died, he added.

The vehicle involved continued southbound on Route 9W and was stopped by the Newburgh Town Police on North Plank Road. The vehicle's driver was identified as Orange County resident Angela Fischl, age 25, of Newburgh.

This accident is still under investigation. The State Police is asking for any witnesses or anyone with information to call 845-691-2922.

