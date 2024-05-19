Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

Man, Woman, 6-Year-Old Killed After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Pickup Truck In NY

Three people, including a young child, were killed after their vehicle was struck by an Amtrak train in New York.

The area where the crash happened at Felton Street and River Road in North Tonawanda, north of Buffalo.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
The incident happened around 8 p.m. Friday, May 17 just north of Buffalo, in the Niagara County city of North Tonawanda.

According to North Tonawanda Professional Firefighters Local 1333, the train was heading northbound at the time in the area of Felton Street and River Road.

Emergency crews were able to extricate all three individuals from the heavily damaged vehicle, a Dodge pickup truck, and attempted resuscitation efforts. Still, all three were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The three killed were a 69-year-old man, a 66-year-old woman, and a 6-year-old boy, the North Tonawanda Police Department said.

Their names have not been released.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing and police have not released further info on the circumstances that may have caused the crash.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

