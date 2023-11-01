Light Drizzle 41°

Man With 29 License Suspensions Nabbed In Hudson Valley Driving Again, Police Say

A man whose license had been suspended 29 times on nine occasions was allegedly nabbed again for driving without a license in the region.

The man was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation following a stop in the town of Ulster on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

According to Chief Kyle S. Berardi of the Ulster Police, Kyle Godin age 32 of the city of Dunkirk in Chautauqua County, was stopped around 1:43 a.m. on Washington Avenue for a routine traffic infraction.

During the stop, officers found that Godin was operating a motor vehicle while his driver’s license was suspended a total of 29 times on nine different dates, Berardi said.

Godin was arrested and processed on scene and released on a uniform traffic ticket to appear in the town of Ulster Court at a later date.

