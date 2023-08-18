Man Who Hit Hudson Valley Teen In Head With Hammer Convicted, DA Says

Orange County resident, Shawn Beach, age 43, of Port Jervis, was convicted on Friday, Aug. 18, said Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

Beach faces up to 50 in prison when sentenced, Hoovler said.

As alleged at trial, on Sunday, Dec.11, 2022, Beach swung a hammer in the direction of a woman in a residence in the City of Port Jervis.

The woman’s 18-year-old son, upon hearing his mother scream, rushed downstairs to her aid. Beach then turned to the teen and struck him in the head with the hammer, fracturing his skull, the DA's Office said.

The teen was treated at Westchester Medical Center for life-threatening injuries but survived.

District Attorney Hoovler thanked the City of Port Jervis Police Department for their investigation and the arrest of Beach.

“This defendant’s terrifying acts of brutality have rightfully resulted in his conviction,” said Hoovler. “Acts of domestic violence are as senseless as they are dangerous. Thanks to the immediate intervention of life-saving medical treatment, a life was saved.”

