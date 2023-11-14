Fair 50°

Man Standing On I-287 In Hudson Valley Killed By Tractor-Trailer, Police Say

A man standing in the center lane of I-287 in the Hudson Valley was hit and killed by a tantum tractor-trailer and then struck by a second vehicle.

The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m., Monday, Nov. 13 in Westchester County in Harrison near mile marker No. 6.

According to New York State Police Trooper AJ Hicks, the unidentified man was standing in the center lane when the tractor-trailer came upon him and could not stop in time. 

The man was then hit by the vehicle behind the tractor-trailer, Hicks said.

He was pronounced dead by the Westchester County Medical Examiner's Office.

Both drivers remained at the scene and are cooperating with state police. No criminality is expected, Hicks said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

