Man Sets Fire To Orange County Home Of Trooper's Father After Getting Traffic Tickets: DA

According to Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler, the man, Tyler Williams, was pulled over and issued traffic tickets by a trooper while driving in Middletown on the evening of Dec. 20, 2023.

Early the next morning, a fire was started at the home of the trooper’s father in Warwick.

After a five-month investigation and the execution of over 20 judicially-authorized search warrants, largely focused on digital forensics, as well as numerous subpoenas, Williams was arrested and charged with arson.

The investigation revealed that in the hours after the trooper issued the tickets and before setting the fire, Williams utilized various search websites to learn the trooper's address, the DA's office said.

“Law enforcement officers, who are the backbone of the safety of our community, must be protected for doing the dangerous work they do,” said Hoovler. “Our community will not permit such horrifying conduct as is alleged in this case to go unchecked.

"My office will dedicate every resource available to ensuring that this defendant is held to account for his alleged crimes.

"We stand in lockstep with our law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of police officers."

New York State Police Troop F Commander, Major Michael W. Sumnick, stated, “Today’s arrest of Tyler Williams should send a clear message that law enforcement will stop at nothing to hold dangerous criminals who endanger the lives of others accountable for their actions.

"We will not tolerate this type of reprehensible behavior in which a member of law enforcement was targeted for simply carrying out his duty."

Williams was arraigned and remanded to Orange County Jail without bail and is next scheduled for a conference on Tuesday, May 21.

A team of investigators and prosecutors from the following agencies handled the case:

Town of Warwick Police Department,

New York State Police Major Crimes Unit,

Orange County District Attorney’s Office,

Town of Goshen Police Department,

Orange County Sheriff’s Office,

Federal Bureau of Investigation,

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

