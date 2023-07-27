Man Sentenced For Killing 1, Injuring Hudson Valley 5-Year-Old

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced Wednesday, July 26, that Lamont Williams, age 29, of Newburgh, was sentenced to 25 years in prison to be followed by five years of post-release supervision.

As alleged in documents filed and statements made in court, in the early evening of Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, Williams possessed a loaded pistol that he used to fire at two people. One of the victims, Daquan Corbette. a 29-year-old Newburgh resident, was struck with wounds that proved to be fatal. The other victim, a five-year-old boy, was also struck and sustained physical injury.

After the shooting, Williams fled to North Carolina where he was tracked and captured by agents with the US Marshal Service and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit.

Williams admitted to killing the man and injuring the boy during a plea hearing, the DA's office said.

Hoovler thanked the city of Newburgh Police Department for their investigation which led to the arrest of Williams.

“The significant sentence imposed today underscores the tragic consequences of this defendant’s violent actions,” said Hoovler. “I extend my condolences to the families of the victims in this case.”

