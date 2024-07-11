Partly Cloudy 79°

Man Rides Bike To Hudson Valley Bridge, Jumps To His Death

A man is dead after riding his bike mid-span to a bridge in the region, stopped, got off, and jumped to his death.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
The incident occurred in Ulster County around 6 p.m. on the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge on Wednesday, July 10.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, a witness told investigators the man was riding his bike across the bridge when he stopped near the mid-span, got off the bike, and jumped.

The State Police Underwater Recovery Team is working to recover his body, Nevel said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

