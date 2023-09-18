Man Rescued After Being Trapped For Hours In Mine Near Train Station In Hudson Valley

The incident happened in Putnam County on Sunday night, Sept. 17, when members of the Brewster Fire Department were sent to rescue a man who had become trapped in sealed-off mines behind the village's train station.

According to the department, the man and four other friends had been exploring the mines when he became trapped on a lower ledge. After trying for hours to get him out, his friends realized that they would need help and called the department.

Arriving firefighters soon went to work under the direction of Captain Christopher Frank, climbing down steep, dark terrain to reach the hole that the friends had climbed into.

Firefighters Pete Segreti and Keith Rusinko were then lowered into the mine so they could get to where the man was. Using a high-angle rope operation, the uninjured man was eventually removed from the hole and reunited with his friends just after midnight, the department said.

"Brewster firefighters did an excellent job under dangerous conditions," the department said in a social media post about the incident, where they also released video footage of the rescue.

