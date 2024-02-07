Fair 48°

Man Nabbed For Holding Knife To Face Of Clerk In Region To Rob Convenience Store

A 37-year-old man from the region was nabbed for an alleged armed robbery in which he held a knife in the face of a convenience store employee as he and another man stole money and cigarettes.

The store that was allegedly robbed.

The store that was allegedly robbed. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps street view
Sullivan County resident Bryan E. Robinson, age 37, of Monticello was arrested on Monday, Feb. 5 for the robbery that took place on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at the Citgo convenience store located at 41 Forestburgh Road in the Village of Monticello.

Robinson was arrested as a result of an ongoing investigation into an armed robbery that found he and the second man entered the convenience store and stole $591 on cash and $975 worth of cigarettes while Robinson held a knife to the face of the store clerk, said Acting Chief Lt. Mark Johnstone.

Robinson was seen walking on Clinton Avenue at 3:15 p.m. Monday and taken into custody by Monticello Police. 

He was additionally wanted on a state parole absconder warrant. Robinson is currently on parole for a prior 2010 robbery in Orange County.

Robinson was charged with:

  • Robbery
  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Grand larceny

He was remanded to the Sullivan Court Jail without bail pending further court action.

