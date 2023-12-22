Fair 36°

SHARE

Man Killed While Trying To Cross Road In Hudson Valley

A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a busy roadway in the Hudson Valley, police announced. 

The crash happened on Route 44 in the area of Darrow Place in the Town of Poughkeepsie.&nbsp;

The crash happened on Route 44 in the area of Darrow Place in the Town of Poughkeepsie. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened in Dutchess County on Thursday, Dec. 21 around 6:50 p.m., when a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a 60-year-old Pleasant Valley resident struck a pedestrian while driving west on Dutchess Turnpike (Route 44) in the area of Darrow Place in the Town of Poughkeepsie, the town's police department announced. 

The pedestrian, a 70-year-old Town of Poughkeepsie resident whose name has not yet been released, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and later pronounced dead, authorities said. 

The crash caused authorities to close Route 44 until around 10:10 p.m. while an investigation was conducted. 

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation, which is still ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department Traffic Division at 845-790-4686. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE